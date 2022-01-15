Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 25,438 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 534,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,438 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,988,000 after purchasing an additional 987,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,447,000 after purchasing an additional 429,861 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,688 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,792,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after purchasing an additional 978,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 103.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after buying an additional 2,430,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of PBCT opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

