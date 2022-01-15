Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $1.23. Range Resources posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,000%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $5.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RRC has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $675,329,000 after buying an additional 451,426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $341,298,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after buying an additional 313,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 79.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Range Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,267,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,523,000 after purchasing an additional 138,844 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $21.79. 4,947,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,021. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. Range Resources has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

