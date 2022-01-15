Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Position Reduced by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,369 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 82,162 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Range Resources worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth $117,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC opened at $21.79 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.