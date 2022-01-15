Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Range Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RRC. Truist cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,475 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,945,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,377,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

