Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 15.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In other news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $776,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,822 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.04. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.