Raymond James & Associates Purchases 5,574 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on STL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.97%.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.