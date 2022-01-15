Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,179 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Gogo worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOGO. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Shares of GOGO opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

