Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $805,000 Stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,399,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of BATS:ACES opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.24.

