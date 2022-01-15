Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $914,000 Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 80.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 204.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $242.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.16. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.28 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. boosted their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.90.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

