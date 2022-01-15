Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Post by 14.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Post by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after buying an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Post by 172.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 33,679 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Post by 1,357.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth about $5,424,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

POST stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.77. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.79 and a 12-month high of $118.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.22.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

