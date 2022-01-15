Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 37,621 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,991 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,621 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,524,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 975.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 112,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

