Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 120.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JOE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in St. Joe by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.10.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

