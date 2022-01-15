Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $91.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $2,670,571.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

