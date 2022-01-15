Raymond James Increases Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $135.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.81.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $124.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,809,000 after purchasing an additional 234,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,065,000 after purchasing an additional 306,413 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 21.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,083,000 after purchasing an additional 161,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 43.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 637,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

