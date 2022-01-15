Raymond James Lowers Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, raised shares of Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.03.

Superior Plus stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

