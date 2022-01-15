Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $92.33 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

