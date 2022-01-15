RED (RED) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, RED has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. RED has a market cap of $816,598.08 and $20,584.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.82 or 0.00343478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000861 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

