Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Although the company resumed operations at the majority of its restaurants, possibilities of additional outbreaks can lead to lower capacity, social distancing and the suspension of in-restaurant dining operations. This along with inflationary commodity and wage pressures, is a concern. Loss estimates for 2021 have widened over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ concern. However, robust loyalty program and off-premise sales bode well. Also, off-premises sales have been said to have more than doubled from pre-pandemic levels of approximately 14%. Going forward, the company intends to maintain the momentum by focusing on modifications with respect to its processes, staffing, floor plans and technology.”

RRGB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of RRGB opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $255.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 39,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

