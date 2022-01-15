Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LCID. Guggenheim began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 37.00.

LCID opened at 42.22 on Tuesday. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of 16.12 and a 1-year high of 64.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 43.84.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.22 by -0.19. The firm had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $560,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,180,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

