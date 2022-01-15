Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.61

Shares of Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSE:RDL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as high as C$0.68. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 4,552 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.61.

Get Redline Communications Group alerts:

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.54 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Redline Communications Group Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Redline Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redline Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.