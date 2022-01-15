Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reed’s, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets top selling sodas in natural foods markets and will is currently expanding its innovative, all natural, non-alcoholic beverages, candies and ice creams into the mainstream markets. Its non-alcoholic Ginger Brews are unique in the beverage industry being brewed from fresh ginger, spices and fruits. Award-winning gourmet product lines include: Reed’s Ginger Brews, Reed’s Ginger Juice Brews, Reed’s Ginger Candies and Reed’s Ginger Ice Creams. Additionally, the Company has acquired Virgil’s Root Beer and China Cola product lines. Reed’s products are sold through specialty gourmet and natural food stores, supermarket chains, retail stores and restaurants nationwide and in Canada. “

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. Reed’s has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.68.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 million. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 161.92% and a negative net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reed’s by 65.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,808,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,573 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 7,055,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 377,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 1,696.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 212,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 24.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 133,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 21,289.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

