Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0122 on Top Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $60.90 million and $1.92 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

