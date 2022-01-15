Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387,183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Regions Financial worth $29,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.66.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.