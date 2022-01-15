Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $19.86 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $524.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.82). As a group, research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 95.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 55,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,468.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 238,351 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,490 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,053.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 422,982 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.