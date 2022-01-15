Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.40.

NASDAQ RPHM opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPHM. RiverVest Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $22,478,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $4,665,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,417,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,704,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,110,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

