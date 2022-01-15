Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) Major Shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp Purchases 150,723 Shares of Stock

Renovacor Inc (NYSE:RCOR) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 150,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,205,784.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,950 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $14,956.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 100,195 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $801,560.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 441 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $3,505.95.

On Monday, December 27th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 4,905 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,190.95.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 3,500 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,825.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 130,316 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $1,037,315.36.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 21,161 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,449.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Rtw Investments, Lp bought 4,320 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $38,923.20.

On Thursday, November 11th, Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 319 shares of Renovacor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $2,692.36.

On Monday, November 8th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 100,009 shares of Renovacor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $825,074.25.

NYSE:RCOR opened at $7.81 on Friday. Renovacor Inc has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41.

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Renovacor Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renovacor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Renovacor during the third quarter worth $463,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renovacor during the third quarter worth $1,584,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Renovacor in the third quarter valued at $6,312,000. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Renovacor in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Renovacor in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

About Renovacor

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

