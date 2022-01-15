Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Research analysts at Truist Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.09) EPS.

CZR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $82.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.72.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,251,000 after purchasing an additional 65,383 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $2,541,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

