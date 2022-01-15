Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Pentair plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pentair in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.40. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. Pentair has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.72.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. Pentair’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in Pentair by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 911,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 62,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $2,636,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

