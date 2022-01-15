Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Twitter, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Twitter in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Twitter’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Twitter alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.51.

Twitter stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $80.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,717 shares of company stock worth $3,778,583. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 1,339.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.