Research Analysts Offer Predictions for WestRock’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securities raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WestRock in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst M. Roxland now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Truist Securities has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for WestRock’s FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

WRK has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in WestRock by 147.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in WestRock by 25.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

