ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 64.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after acquiring an additional 45,863 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,691 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,553 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $252.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.70. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.50.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

