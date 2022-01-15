Reviewing IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) & Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC)

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IM Cannabis and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

IM Cannabis currently has a consensus price target of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 195.32%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -60.79% -19.57% -14.00% Charlie’s 36.02% -93.39% 94.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IM Cannabis and Charlie’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $11.86 million 16.38 -$21.42 million ($0.76) -3.75 Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.73 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has higher revenue and earnings than IM Cannabis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Charlie’s

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

