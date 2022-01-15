Reviewing OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salisbury Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 OceanFirst Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

OceanFirst Financial has a consensus target price of $24.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1.39%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Salisbury Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp $53.76 million 2.87 $11.94 million $5.29 10.19 OceanFirst Financial $453.53 million 3.15 $63.31 million $1.95 12.33

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Salisbury Bancorp. Salisbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OceanFirst Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.1% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Salisbury Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp 27.42% 11.58% 1.07% OceanFirst Financial 27.87% 7.32% 0.95%

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Salisbury Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account. The company was founded on August 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, CT.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania. The company is headquartered in Red Bank, NJ.

