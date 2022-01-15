RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) & National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Head to Head Contrast

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust $473.09 million 5.19 -$404.44 million ($2.37) -6.22 National Storage Affiliates Trust $432.22 million 13.14 $48.61 million $0.88 72.43

National Storage Affiliates Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RLJ Lodging Trust. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust -57.05% -16.47% -6.82% National Storage Affiliates Trust 18.59% 6.45% 2.51%

Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out -1.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 204.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RLJ Lodging Trust and National Storage Affiliates Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 0 0 6 0 3.00 National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 5 4 0 2.44

RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 26.27%. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus price target of $59.11, indicating a potential downside of 7.26%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats RLJ Lodging Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites. The company was founded by Robert L. Johnson on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

