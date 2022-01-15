Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $25,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2,244.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total transaction of $200,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.76.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $325.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.48. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

