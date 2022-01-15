Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Down 63.9% in December

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan acquired 3,415 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $30,837.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 13,570 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,903 shares of company stock valued at $207,007. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMCF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.41%.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.