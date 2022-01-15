Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has 125.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from 150.00 to 140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

