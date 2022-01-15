Royal Bank of Canada Increases Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$20.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VET. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.86.

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$19.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.76. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.55 and a 52-week high of C$19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.33.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 2.9500002 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

