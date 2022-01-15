Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Price Target Lowered to 768.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 777.00 to 768.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Royal Mail from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.16.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of ROYMY opened at $13.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.