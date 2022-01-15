RSK Smart Bitcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $98,769.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $108.45 million and approximately $98,769.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $43,431.45 or 1.00052142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 74.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002083 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,497 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

