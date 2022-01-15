RTC Group (LON:RTC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $44.66

Shares of RTC Group plc (LON:RTC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.66 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.54). RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 42.40 ($0.58), with a volume of 0 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

RTC Group Company Profile (LON:RTC)

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.