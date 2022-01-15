Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Acquires $253,547.00 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,300 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $253,547.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 22,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $290,400.00.

On Thursday, January 6th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 21,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $286,234.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 17,482 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $226,217.08.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $258,960.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,959 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $279,802.65.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 21,570 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $288,175.20.

On Monday, December 20th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 21,010 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $280,273.40.

On Friday, December 17th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $264,528.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 22,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $301,952.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $261,495.00.

Shares of RWAY opened at $13.20 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 66.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

RWAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.