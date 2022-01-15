Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 6,446 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Genpact worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 284.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth $109,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth $165,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on G. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

