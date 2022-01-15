Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Boise Cascade worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 394.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

BCC stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.82. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.33.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.34%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

