Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,144 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Floor & Decor worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 466,529 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $354,734,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,474,000 after acquiring an additional 161,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after acquiring an additional 317,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after acquiring an additional 466,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND opened at $105.64 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,625 shares of company stock worth $2,809,063 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

