RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWEOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($44.32) to €39.10 ($44.43) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.05.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWEOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.