Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,910 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sabre worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SABR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sabre by 27.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of SABR opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.08. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The firm had revenue of $441.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.