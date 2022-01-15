Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) PT Lowered to €140.00

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from €150.00 ($170.45) to €140.00 ($159.09) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAFRY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($152.27) to €130.00 ($147.73) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safran from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Safran from €145.00 ($164.77) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safran currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.50.

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of Safran stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. Safran has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.