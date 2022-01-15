SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Position Lessened by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,670 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of SailPoint Technologies worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 24.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,255,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the period.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.46.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $160,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $519,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,365 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

