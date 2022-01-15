SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of SailPoint Technologies worth $15,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,441,000 after buying an additional 654,090 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 597.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 684,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,947,000 after buying an additional 586,178 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,250,000. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,650,000 after purchasing an additional 345,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 90.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after acquiring an additional 253,008 shares during the period.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $160,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $519,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,365. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.46.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $42.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

